Legislation Smoking on playgrounds and public beaches will be banned from Sunday

Products intended to change the taste of tobacco are prohibited, but items in shops and warehouses may be sold out.

Smoking playgrounds and public beaches will be banned from Sunday when the new tobacco law comes into force. However, the ban on smoking on public beaches is only valid during the summer season, from the beginning of May to the end of September.

The aim of the change is to protect young children in particular from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke. In addition, there is a desire to reduce the littering and environmental damage caused by smoking.

A ban on placing new products on the market that will allow consumers to change the taste of tobacco products will also come into force on Sunday. Such are, for example, the taste cards that the consumer can put inside a cigarette case to change the taste. Additives give the flavors of chocolate, strawberry and menthol, among others.

However, products already in stores and warehouses may be sold until the end of April next year. Already in the context of the comprehensive reform of the Tobacco Act implemented in 2016, the characteristic odors and flavors of cigarettes, roll-your-own tobacco and e-cigarette liquids were banned.

In future, those who manufacture and import products covered by the Tobacco Act will have to pay an annual control fee to Valvira, the Social Licensing and Supervision Agency. Payment is based on product sales volumes. The revenue received will make product control more efficient.

Next At the beginning of May, regulations on the harmonization of product packaging will enter into force. Manufacturers of tobacco products will no longer be allowed to brand their products.

The stricter law requires manufacturers to remove logos from product packaging.

The aim of the law passed by Parliament is to reduce the attractiveness of tobacco products, especially in the eyes of young people.