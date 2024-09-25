Legislation | Polygamy in the law? The Greens will vote on their position this weekend

Legislation|At the party meeting at the weekend, the Greens will approve their upcoming eight-year strategy.

The green ones will vote at its weekend party meeting on whether the party will take a positive stance on polygamy and start promoting the possibility of recognizing more than one legal spouse at the level of the law.

It’s about the initiative of the Greens’ youth party meeting, which the party’s party government has had a very negative attitude towards.

“Recognizing polygamy in legislation requires significant clarification in order to resolve the related legal, social and cultural issues. The Green Party wants to ensure that all legislative reforms are carried out on the basis of thorough research and extensive discussion,” states the party board’s statement on the subject.

Party meeting the basic presentation on the subject is that the party conference recognizes the importance of diverse relationships, but that the legal recognition of marriages of more than two spouses requires more extensive investigation work than presented.

According to the green youth, even though more and more people are living in polygamous relationships, in front of the law the different spouses are in an unequal position.

“Even though the form of relationship has become more common, people living in a polyamorous relationship still face widespread prejudice in society. The party recognizes the problems many families face created by having only two legal parents. Green Youth believes that it is time for the party to also recognize polygamous relationships and give them the value they deserve,” the initiative states.

The party will vote its position on the initiative on Sunday.

Party meeting initiatives in addition, the green parties will discuss and approve the party’s upcoming eight-year strategy at its party meeting in Espoo.

The draft strategy states that the party’s vision is that it is “a growing pioneer party that effectively achieves its goals and reforms policy-making, and where the world is changed by an even larger and more diverse group of motivated people”.

According to the draft, in the coming eight years, the Greens have three different top themes that the party will pursue. These include “we are the best place for volunteer work in the party field”, “our election work is competent, engaging and effective” and “together we create bold solutions for the future and new ways of doing politics”.

“Joy, cooperation and meaningfulness must always be remembered when doing and implementing. Although we are involved in politics because of important issues, it is essential in the green group to maintain a good, encouraging spirit and to support others,” the draft states.

The weekend the party chairman is also heard at the party meeting Sofia Virranchairman of the party’s parliamentary group Oras Tynkynen and the one who moved to the European Parliament Maria Ohisalon political speeches.

Correction 25.9. 3:29 p.m.: The Greens will vote on their position on enabling polygamy on Sunday, not Saturday, as was said earlier in the story.