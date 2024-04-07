Legislation | Orpo Yelella: Enforcing strike laws on May Day could be a “pointless provocation”

According to Orpo, the parliament will deal with the matter before the date of entry into force of the law is decided.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Sunday during the Prime Minister's interview session Ylen Radio in Finlandthat the strike laws are not going into effect at least on May Day.

“I think May Day is already symbolic and could be an unnecessary provocation.”

Orpo added that the date of entry into force will be considered after the parliament has processed the matter. The legislation was originally supposed to enter into force in July.

“In this situation, when we have seen the impact of these strikes on Finnish society, and once the need for these reforms has been recognized within the government, they will be put into effect when they are ready.”

For example, legislation is in the process of limiting the length of political strikes to one day.

Prime minister also said during the interview session that there will be no retirement age now. According to him, instead, elements are being sought to encourage those of retirement age to continue working longer.

“After all, it would be best for this society if our excellent senior population participated in working longer. But we have to encourage them to do so. And taxes are one key element in that.”

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said on Saturday Iltalehti in the interview that he thinks raising the retirement age is necessary in the future.

Orphan also stated that pensions will also be examined in the framework crisis, when looking for future adjustment measures. He said several times that in a riot “everything goes through”.

However, Orpo pointed out that the adjustment focuses primarily on the budget economy, i.e. cutting government spending, and the income side, i.e. taxes.

“The problem with occupational pensions is that if they are implemented, it will strengthen the pension funds, i.e. the entire public economy. That's also a good thing, but it doesn't help in the same way with this acute budget economy problem,” Orpo said.

In the government program negotiations, it was decided that the purchasing power of pensioners will not be cut. Orpo now said that the economic situation has become significantly more difficult as a result, and therefore new estimates must be made.

He did not take a position on whether, for example, the taxation of pensions could be intervened.

April in the mid-term frame rush, the government is supposed to decide on adaptation measures totaling around three billion euros. Orpo said that the majority of this should be implemented through spending cuts in order to achieve a permanent reduction in spending.

According to him, on the tax increase side, we are talking about a size category of around one billion.

“This has not been confirmed, this is a matter of negotiation,” Orpo said.

In taxes, according to him, the focus is first and foremost on consumption taxes and indirect taxes and not on income taxes or business taxation.

“The value added tax is the largest tax category, and it does indeed spread evenly throughout society. So using it is attractive in that sense. But we will only hold those negotiations in the heat of the moment.”

Orpo thought it was possible that no additional savings would be made for the current year.

“But by January 1, 2025, we have to have adaptation measures of three billion in motion. And just making those savings laws, carefully preparing them with impact assessments, will be a very big job.”