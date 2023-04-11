After the various appeals presented by individual prosecutors and associations around the world, the District Court of Mainz has submitted to the ECJ a preliminary question on the reform desired by Infantino. There are 6,586 candidates for the first agent exam organized by Fifa which will take place online on April 19

FIFA is satisfied that it will be the European Court of Justice that will decide whether the new rules on agents are legally correct or not. After the appeals filed in various courts in England, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, a few days ago the district court of Mainz submitted a preliminary question to the ECJ on the FFAR launched by Zurich which will be definitively operational from 1 October. Translated: the German court behaved in the same way as the Mercantile Court number 17 of Madrid which asked the European Court of Justice for a judgment on the SuperLega and in particular on the alleged monopoly of UEFA and FIFA in the organization of European football. See also The arbitration of Celta - Real Madrid was perfect

TRUST — Infantino is not bothered by the meddling of an ordinary court in a sports matter. Indeed, in the Fifa headquarters the “move” of the Mainz court was welcomed: now the interpretation of the rules will be up to the European Court of Justice and local sentences in various jurisdictions will be avoided. There will also be a verdict judged “appropriate” to the European model of sport which, in the Superlega affair, has already been reaffirmed by the recent conclusions of Advocate General Rantos. FIFA approved the new regulation after years of consultations and after its principles, including the maximum fee limit, were approved by the European Parliament and the Council of Europe. Lastly, it should not be forgotten that a procedure is also underway on the FFAR before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

AGENTS EXAMINATION — Meanwhile, there are 6,586 candidates for the first exam for agents, post-reform, organized online by Fifa on Wednesday 19. They come from 138 affiliated associations, representing all the confederations. The next session is scheduled for 20 September. From 1 October, only agents authorized by FIFA will be able to operate international transfers. And also in the national ones if the FIGC implements the regulation. See also Brazil prepares for Pelè's wake: Lula is also expected in Vila Belmiro

April 11, 2023

