Legislation Ministry of Justice prepares urgent reform of emergency law feverishly – fear of hybrid Russian attacks

The NATO debate is feared to increase Russia’s attempts to influence.

From the Ministry of Justice it is said that the so-called rapid reform of the emergency law is now being feverishly prepared.

“It’s being done as fast as it can be,” says the Chief of Staff of the Department of Justice Pekka Timonen.

“That is the timetable given to the draftsman. It is being done at the pace it can be, which means for us to be prioritized in relation to everything else that needs to be done there. It’s the most acute project in the house where it’s done. ”

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) reported in mid-March that the Ministry of Justice has begun preparations for reform of the current emergency law. The aim is to create a new definition of exceptional circumstances.

“The aim is to add a new definition of exceptions based on the functioning of critical infrastructure, border security and similar threats to the functioning of society to the preparedness law and to assess the necessary powers to do so,” Henriksson told HS at the time.

The reform is being prepared in the “fast lane” so that the current parliament will still have time to approve it. The aim of the reform is to prepare for various hybrid threats.

The hybrid effect could be, for example, the use of migrants as a means of pressure, ie directing a large influx of migrants to Finland. Such an influence Belarus tried to target Poland last year.

Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (Green) said in Parliament in mid-March that Finland could already close all border crossing points at the eastern border if necessary.

Chief of the Border Guard, Lieutenant General Pasi Kostamovaara however, said in November In an interview with HSthat the powers of the Border Guard now do not give the right to return border crossers without their case being clarified.

According to Kostamovaara, border authorities cannot act differently without separate political decisions.

Finland current legislation does not properly recognize hybrid effects.

A comprehensive reform of the Emergency Preparedness Act has already begun in Finland, but it will take several years to work on it.

Due to the war in Ukraine and Finland’s possible NATO application, there is an urgent need to update the emergency preparedness legislation due to the possible hybrid influence of Russia.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö said last Saturday In an interview with Yle, Russia can target “even ronso” insults in Finland. He has also spoken of Russia’s possible retaliation as “widespread malice”.

“Assignment is that we are working to add a provision to the list of exceptions to the Emergency Preparedness Act, which also identifies the key so-called hybrid threats as grounds for exceptions, ”says Timonen.

According to Timonen, there is a common concept in the search that can be used in legislation and that can be equated with other definitions of exceptional circumstances mentioned in the law in the constitutional review.

According to him, the details of the draft legislation cannot be opened at this stage because it is “a kind of exercise that requires the combination of different elements”.

“The first is that we need to find a definition that is appropriate for the law and will be introduced into the law as a new type of exception. The second is to look at what powers the current law would put in place in these situations, and the third and most difficult is to see what new powers these hybrid threats require and how they can be built within this timeframe. ”

Timonen emphasizes that a whole is now being sought that is coherent, constitutionally sustainable and provides the additional powers deemed essential.

According to him, the manner in which the amendment to the law is approved in Parliament depends on the position of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Article 23 of the Constitution provides for fundamental rights in exceptional circumstances. Timonen says that if the law reform could be done in accordance with section 23, it would go ahead in the normal legislative process.

“If Article 23 does not allow for everything we want now, then there would be an urgent constitutional order, ie a five-sixths majority.”