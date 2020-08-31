Legislation Investigative journalism, trolls and antiquity are considered in the amendment to the Yle Act

The ministry has requested opinions on the bill, which will expire on Monday.

Access to information narrowing, the diversity of journalism, especially investigative journalism, and false news. Among other things, these issues are of concern to the commentators of the draft amendment to the Yle Act.

The planned law is also criticized for its antiquity and vagueness. There are also concerns about whether journalism will continue to be available beyond the payment wall.

In June, the Ministry of Transport and Communications submitted a draft amendment to the Yle Act. With the change, Yleisradio would no longer be able to publish mainly text content that does not involve sound or moving images.

Investigative the journalism association says in a statement that Yle is one of the few actors that, due to its resources, has the opportunity to do in-depth investigative journalism.

“As free-to-read content, the investigative journalism produced by Yle has been able to bring social ills widely into the public debate. With the reform, the number and range of investigative journalism may shrink. This is directly reflected in citizens’ access to information and freedom of expression, ”the association criticizes.

The Union of Journalists also criticized the way the presentation was prepared.

“For the first time, we are commenting on a bill that includes restricting national communications and freedom of speech while the proposal is based in part on informal discussions and confidential information,” the union writes in a statement.

The Association of Journalists points out that the demarcation between textual and non-textual content is artificial and journalistically old-fashioned in today’s world.

The docent of communication law also agrees with old-fashionedness Riku Neuvonen. Neuvonen also believes that it is likely that the EU will have to reassess its positions on state aid and competition as a result of technological developments.

Former The Finnish Association of Advertisers, or Marketing Finland, points out that the content behind the payment wall is consumed especially by young and wealthy people.

“There is a risk that as the content written by Yle decreases, people who live in areas where there are not enough advertisers or readers for commercial media will be left in the news blackout.”

According to the union, this can even lead to exclusion. Marketing Finland adds that it is also in the national defense interest to secure Yle’s sufficiently diverse content, because more and more often trolls and false news are used to influence the decision-making of foreign powers.