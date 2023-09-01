Legislation | Finland’s more than 50-year-old abortion law was renewed today

The strengthening of abortion rights has progressed by leaps and bounds in the world in recent decades. Finland joined the global trend by updating its 1970 abortion law.

Over half of the world’s people lives today in countries whose laws allow abortion widely. In these countries, it is possible to obtain an abortion either at the request of the pregnant woman or under conditions that broadly take into account the economic and social situation and well-being of the child.

The global trend towards strengthening the right to abortion is downright overwhelming: in the last 30 years, more than 60 countries have moved to make abortion legislation more liberal.

Finland joined this trend on Friday, when the abortion law, which is more than half a century old and considered the strictest in Europe, was renewed. In response, an abortion can be performed at the request of a pregnant woman up to the 12th week of pregnancy, when previously some reason had to be presented for the procedure. The opinion of two doctors is also no longer needed for an abortion.

In 30 years, only four countries have tightened their abortion laws: El Salvador, Nicaragua, Poland and the United States.

Information on abortion laws has been compiled by the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), an international organization that supports the promotion of reproductive rights.

“The global trend clearly shows that we are closer to a consensus on the benefits of decriminalizing abortion,” CRR legal expert Cristina Rosero says STT in a video interview.

The international human rights organization Amnesty also stresses the positive development of abortion rights, an expert on discrimination based on gender and sexuality Pia Puu Oksanen Amnesty’s office in Finland tells STT.

“Nor should we underestimate what is happening, for example, in Europe and Finland,” says Oksanen.

According to CRR, in 2021, 95 percent of the inhabitants of European countries lived in countries where abortion is legal.

Situation has changed especially in Latin America, where until 2020 approximately 97 percent of women or under very restrictive abortion legislation.

Argentina legalized abortion in 2020. In its wake, the most populous countries in the region, Mexico and Colombia, also decriminalized abortion. The liberalization of abortion laws has been called the green wave, after the green scarf adopted by the activists pushing for the issue. The conversation in the entire region is now completely different than before, says Rosero.

At the same time, there are still six countries in Latin America that prohibit abortion without exception. So the whole area has not been washed away with the green wave.

“In one case, we represented a woman who suffered a miscarriage and was sentenced to 30 years in prison because she was supposed to have had an abortion,” says Rosero.

Airspace the abortion debate has been dominated by the United States since at least last year, where the Supreme Court last year overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that protected the right to abortion at the federal level. Next, the country is waiting to see if the Supreme Court will take a stand on the controversial abortion pills.

According to Rosero, the United States is a sad example, but not a representative one from the point of view of the global situation.

“There is definitely a risk that the progress achieved in women’s rights will be lost. It has been seen in several places that when the political direction (of the country’s administration) changes, the position of women can also change,” says Rosero.