Legislation Finland should declare exceptional conditions and introduce an emergency law, say legal scholars

There have been major problems in the drafting of the Government law recently. The Standby Act would provide safeguards to ensure the realization of fundamental and human rights and the status of Parliament.

Coronavirus infections and the Council of State has had considerable problems in drafting legislation.

Thursday Parliamentary Constitution Committee considered that the proposed provision of the Infectious Diseases Act on restaurants, which was also in force temporarily, was problematic from a constitutional point of view. In other words, it is unconstitutional because the government’s proposal does not restrict business freedom in a sufficiently precise and proportionate manner.

Proportionality means that the restrictions on fundamental rights imposed by the legislation must be proportionate to the benefits to be achieved by the objective pursued.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs considers that restrictions on the operation of different types of restaurants should be differentiated according to which restaurants are most likely to spread coronavirus infections. In the government’s proposal, the serving of alcoholic beverages in all restaurants is limited to the time between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. All catering shops must be kept closed from 11 pm to 6 am.

The Communicable Diseases Act was last amended in the spring, and the Committee on Constitutional Affairs proposed changes to it that the Committee on Social Affairs and Health had to make. Due to the urgency, the amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act could no longer be reconsidered in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, and the law entered into force despite constitutional problems.

One A way to solve legal problems and safeguard fundamental and human rights could be to declare exceptional circumstances in Finland and to introduce an emergency law.

The purpose of the Emergency Preparedness Act is to protect the population in exceptional circumstances and to safeguard its livelihood and the country’s economic life, maintain the rule of law, fundamental and human rights, and safeguard the territorial integrity and independence of the kingdom.

If the Government, in co-operation with the President of the Republic, finds that exceptional circumstances exist in the country, the Government shall, by means of an implementing decree, determine which powers of the Standby Act may be applied.

In the Emergency Preparedness Act, one definition of exceptional circumstances is a very widespread dangerous infectious disease, the effects of which correspond to a particularly serious major accident. The idea of ​​the Emergency Preparedness Act is to quickly introduce means that are not normally possible.

In the Standby Act there are also safeguards to ensure the realization of fundamental and human rights and the status of parliament.

First, Parliament decides whether a decree introduced by the Government may enter into force or whether it must be repealed in whole or in part and whether it is valid for the prescribed period or for a shorter period. If the application of the powers of the Emergency Preparedness Act requires a Government decree, such an implementing decree must also be submitted to Parliament, which has the option of repealing the implementing decree in full or in part.

The Standby Act therefore contains a three-stage mechanism for the protection of fundamental and human rights: the establishment of exceptional circumstances, the implementing regulation and, where appropriate, the implementing regulation.

Point-by-step and temporary changes to legislation for some specific exceptional purpose are considered problematic by legal scholars. With the amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act, the Government has sought to create, as it were, a “mini-emergency law”, leaving it with serious constitutional problems in a hurry.

“The exercise of the powers provided for in exceptional circumstances is governed by the principle of the primacy of regular powers. Thus, the powers of the Emergency Preparedness Act should only be exercised if the powers of normal legislation, such as the Communicable Diseases Act, are not sufficient, ”says Professor Emeritus of General Law. Kaarlo Tuori.

“However, the principle of the primacy of regular powers is misunderstood if provisions are added to normal legislation, such as the Communicable Diseases Act, on the powers of exceptional circumstances, which may still be temporary.”

Authorities regular powers, that is to say, simplified powers, take precedence even in exceptional circumstances. Thus, if the usual powers based on normal law are not sufficient, in exceptional circumstances, higher-than-normal powers may be introduced under the Standby Act.

Tuori emphasizes that the provision of an exception to powers in normal law blurs this line between normal law and exceptional circumstances.

“It is also worrying because the emergency preparedness law contains restraints and thresholds designed to prevent reckless and excessive use of powers and to ensure parliamentary control. Special legislation on exceptional circumstances [valmiuslaki] the idea is also that it is carefully prepared and adjusted under normal conditions and not only under exceptional pressure. This idea will also be lost if, in exceptional circumstances, provisions on the powers of exceptional circumstances are added to normal law. “

Oxfordin working as a research professor of law at the British Academy of Sciences Martin Scheinin agrees with Tuori.

Although, according to Scheinin, there were considerable problems in the application of the stand-by law in the spring, the Council learned from them after its mistakes and the “structure” worked moderately well.

“Parliament and its Constitutional Affairs Committee monitored in real time how the crisis was handled. The principle of normality was also implemented when the guideline for the application of the Emergency Preparedness Act was a quick return to normal conditions. In the current situation, I prefer the re-introduction of the emergency law on the basis of a purely communicable disease crisis to the transformation of the contingency law into a secondary version of the emergency law, which would lack the guarantees of democracy and the rule of law. “

According to the principle of normalcy, public authorities may be given an exceptionally wide power to restrict fundamental and human rights in exceptional circumstances only if normal powers are not sufficient.

One the central idea of ​​the emergency preparedness law is that normal conditions should be returned to as soon as possible, in which case the laws will also be enacted in accordance with normal principles.

“Under normal circumstances, temporary and detailed changes to the legislation should not be made, the real purpose of which is to prevent a very widespread dangerous infectious disease, but to apply the emergency law provided for that purpose. Of course, the Communicable Diseases Act can be changed under normal circumstances, but then the changes should be permanent in nature and not temporary, ”says Scheinin.