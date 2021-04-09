Legislation Financing an individual terrorist will be punished

Penalties for financing a terrorist group are also being tightened.

Individual terrorist financing will be punished by a new amendment to the law. The Ministry of Justice says in its press release that funding will become a new type of crime.

After the change, it is punishable to give or raise funds to finance a person who commits or participates in criminal offenses for terrorist purposes.

The offense is punishable by a minimum of four months and a maximum of six years’ imprisonment. An attempt to finance a terrorist will also be punished.

In addition penalties for financing a terrorist group will be tightened so that the act is punishable by imprisonment for a minimum of four months and a maximum of six years. At present, the financing of a terrorist group is punishable by a fine or up to three years in prison.

The changes in the legislation are based on international recommendations. The changes also ensure the comprehensiveness, clarity and consistency of the criminal law provisions on terrorist financing.

The president of the republic confirmed the amendments to the law on Friday. The law will enter into force on 15 April.