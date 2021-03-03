Legislation Constitutional Committee: Restaurants may be closed, but the government noted the exceptional circumstances in vain

It seems very unlikely that the amendment to the law closing restaurants will come into force within the timeframe desired by the government.

Parliamentary the constitutional committee has approved the government’s proposal to temporarily amend the law on accommodation and catering. An amendment to the law may close restaurants.

However, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs criticizes the government for noting exceptional circumstances for the enactment of the law. According to the committee, that should not have been done.

According to the committee, the declaration of exceptional circumstances is not a precondition for the application of Article 23 of the Constitution (fundamental rights in exceptional circumstances]and the Parliament emphasizes that Parliament assesses whether there are exceptional circumstances in Finland.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs also draws attention to the fact that it is Parliament, as the supreme legislator, that is now deciding to close restaurants in exceptional circumstances – and not the government.

“In the absence of a delegation of power to the Council of State, such as the Standby Act, there is no legal need or justification for a separate declaration of exceptional circumstances, including with the consent of the President of the Republic,” the statement said.

In the Committee’s view, there would have been no constitutional obstacle to regulating the temporary closure of catering establishments as a restriction of fundamental rights in the same way as in the case of certain other industries in the amendments to the Infectious Diseases Act.

Government according to the proposal, restaurants would be closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from 8 to 28 March in those areas where the epidemic is at its worst.

Sale out would still be allowed. The closure would apply to food restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs. The terraces should also be closed.

Only staff restaurants and other restaurants that are not, in principle, open to the public would remain open.

The report the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. Chairman Juhana Vartiainen previously estimated that report could be completed on Thursday.

However, the enactment of the law on the timetable desired by the government, i.e. by Monday next week, seems very unlikely.

There must be two full days between the first and second reading of the law. The first reading of the law is not earlier than Thursday, when the second reading could be no earlier than Sunday. However, according to what has been announced so far, Parliament will meet next Saturday after next week’s reservation.

Consideration is being given to convening Parliament before this, for example on Monday. In that case, the law could come into force probably no earlier than Tuesday.