Legislation Complaints from the Chancellor of Justice to the Foreign Ministry’s official management about the transfer of the consular head to other positions

According to the Chancellor of Justice, the Chancellor of Justice and the Under-Secretary of State should have informed the Minister of their view that the removal of the Chief of Consul from office was a bad personnel policy.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti reprimanded the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the consular chief Pasi Tuomisen in another decision on Monday.

During the preparation, the civil service was responsible for clarifying the legality of the transfer of the consular officer.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, at the preparatory stage it would have been legally justified to further clarify the legality of the transfer basis in the light of the principles of expediency and proportionality contained in the Foreign Service Act and the Administrative Act.

“I consider the conduct of the civil service to be reprehensible in so far as the determination of the lawfulness of the transfer basis from the above point of view was underestimated and the significance of the transfer of al-Hol duties to the transfer basis was not fully understood. I convey this understanding to the Chief Secretary of State Matti Anttonen and the Under-Secretary of State for Administrative Services Pekka Puustinen the Chancellor of Justice states in his decision.

In his review of legality, the Chancellor of Justice therefore came to the conclusion that the Secretary of State and the Under-Secretary of State had no reason to suspect a crime.

Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs looked in Decemberthat the Secretary of State Pekka Haavisto (vihr) had acted unlawfully in the matter, but there were no conditions for prosecuting the minister.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, Anttonen and Puustinen would have been justified and appropriate to demand that the transfer case be discussed directly with Foreign Minister Haavisto and bring to the Minister his view that the removal of the consular chief was a bad personnel policy and deviated from the Foreign Ministry’s practice.

“In my view, the delay between the Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Secretary of State and the Under-Secretary of State for Administrative Services in communicating the Minister’s mandate to the Consul General and in his hearing was not in accordance with good administration. Informing the consular chief earlier about the assignment would also have better promoted the objectives of the Co-operation Act, ”writes Chancellor of Justice Pöysti in his decision.