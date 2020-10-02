Legislation Committee on Constitutional Affairs strongly criticizes Ministry of Finance for withholding information on social reform

On Friday, the Constitutional Committee published its report on the exercise of Parliament’s right to information.

Treasury did not provide all the necessary information on social and health care reform, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs assessed in a report completed on Friday. That means the Committee on Constitutional Affairs disagrees with Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen.

“Officials of the Government and ministries have a duty to present the information deemed necessary by Parliament. The Constitutional Committee draws the Government’s very serious attention to the matter, ”the Constitutional Committee states in a press release.

The Constitutional Committee considers it clear that the exercise of Parliament’s right to information is an official duty to which the official responsibility provided for in section 118 of the Constitution may be imposed. Taking into account section 47 of the Constitution, the Government, the Ministry or its officials do not have the competence to exercise expediency in relation to what information the Parliamentary Committee deems necessary.

According to Article 118 of the Constitution, an official is responsible for the legality of his official activities. According to Article 47 of the Constitution, Parliament has the right to receive the information it needs from the Government in the handling of matters.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice In his decision, Puumalainen considered that the officials of the Ministry of Finance did not fail to provide relevant and essential information about the reform to Parliament.

The case decided by the Deputy Chancellor of Justice involved EUR 210 million, which the Ministry of Finance did not report properly.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice between Puumalainen and Parliament ignited a spring air dispute.

Committee Adviser to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Matti Marttusen According to the Constitution, the Chancellor of Justice or the Deputy Chancellor of Justice cannot determine what kind of information Parliament deems necessary.

At the end of April, the Constitutional Affairs Committee began exceptional investigation Parliament’s right to information.

