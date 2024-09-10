Legislation | Chancellor of Justice: Russian real estate transactions can be blocked

Legislation|The government’s draft law on banning Russian real estate transactions is currently in the opinion round.

Russians can be prevented by legislation from buying real estate in Finland, outlines the Chancellor of Justice in his recent statement. According to the Chancellor of Justice, the draft of the government’s presentation on the matter is mostly quite well prepared. According to him, impact assessments should be specified in the bill, among other things.

The government intends to propose a ban on real estate transactions for persons whose nationality states are waging a war of aggression. The criterion for the nationality state to be covered by the ban would be that the EU has determined that this country has violated the independence of another state. In practice, the ban would target Russians.

Defense secretary Antti Häkkänen (kok) stated earlier in September that the purpose of the ban is to prevent possible hostile influence towards Finland now and in the long term.

“Real estate can create an opportunity for a hostile state to conduct intelligence, to influence critical infrastructure and, for example, to influence official activities during a crisis situation or in conditions of stable peace,” Häkkänen said.

The draft law is currently in the opinion round. The government is supposed to present its proposal to the parliament later this year.