Legislation | Chancellor of Justice on short opinion periods: “It is very difficult to get a truly representative opinion”

According to Chancellor of the Exchequer Tuomas Pöyst, it is difficult to get a genuinely representative statement in a tight schedule.

Government has received towels in the fall for short opinion periods. For example, the notification period for changes in housing allowance was less than two weeks, and the notification period for social security index freezes is only five business days.

Chairman of the Legislative Evaluation Council Leila Kostiainen says that the short opinion periods are problematic, because the opinion rounds seek the views of various stakeholders on the effects of the regulations.

“Explanation times clearly shorter than the guidelines make it difficult to find out the effects,” he says.

According to the consultation instructions for legislative preparation, at least six weeks are reserved for giving written statements, and at least eight weeks for large-scale projects.

The opinion period may be shorter for a justified reason, and the reason must be stated.

When it was assumed that the opinion period should be six weeks, the opinion period of about one week is really short, according to Kostiainen.

“For example, it is difficult for associations to hold discussions with their member associations in this time. In such a short time, the preparation has to be done in a very small circle.”

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti can only comment on the matter at a general level, as the preliminary review according to the constitution of the draft proposals issued in the fall is currently pending and there may still be complaints about the short comment periods. So he cannot yet take a preliminary position on the matter.

Pöysti says in general that the opinion period of two weeks or less is short. Pöysti says that in many organizations the statement is not prepared by just one expert, but is processed by many people.

“In such a schedule, it is very difficult to get a truly representative statement.”

In addition, according to Pöyst, in many expert and non-governmental organizations, responding to statements is part-time.

“Short opinion periods are usually a problem in terms of taking into account the possibilities of influence and the quality of preparation.”

According to Pöyst, a short opinion period is not necessarily a problem if, for example, the issue has been widely discussed and only complementary views are wanted in the opinion round.

Although a short statement period is usually problematic, according to Pöyst, the issue is not completely black and white. The fact that elections have recently been held and a majority government has been formed in the country weighs heavily on the other scales.

“They want to quickly implement their policy. It is certainly also the wish of the majority of the people, that the result of the elections will begin to be reflected in politics.”

He says that even if there will be a rush during the first year of the government, democracy would support that the government can make its policy. According to Pöyst, careful preparation and familiarization weigh on the second balance, which would favor a calmer start.

“If we go according to this calmer formula, the shows will be packed into the last year of the reign, and that’s not necessarily good either.”

Legislation the evaluation council’s Kostiainen cannot yet say at this stage whether the board had a justified reason for the short opinion periods, because the evaluation council only issues statements on the draft presentations later.

“The ministry’s task is to provide a justified reason, and we will assess whether there is one.”

He adds that the normal rush is not a justified reason for shortening the statement time so much.

Kostiainen says that statements cannot be made before the draft of the government’s presentation, although based on the government’s program records, various organizations have been able to think about the matter. However, the articles in the drafts and the justifications for the articles are needed for the statement.

“I don’t think you can write a statement based on the government program alone, because the government program does not have the details that these legislative proposals have. There are also no preliminary impact assessments in the government program.”