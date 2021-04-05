Legislation A memorandum from the Ministry of Justice confirms the interpretation of jurists: The Standby Act could not have been applied without the implementing regulations

In the past, the government had to back down from its plan to partially implement the provisions of the Emergency Preparedness Act even before the actual decree was issued to Parliament. The sudden slowdown had been preceded by criticism from legal scholars.

Ministry of Justice the memorandum on the introduction of the stand-by law reinforces the picture that there is no by-pass for the introduction of exceptional powers.

In the past, the government had to back down from its plan to partially implement the provisions of the Emergency Preparedness Act even before the actual decree was issued to Parliament. The reason for the sudden braking was criticism from legal scholars, which receives support from a memorandum requested by BTI.

Emergency conditions were declared in Finland on the first day of March, for the second time during the pandemic. The decision had been awaited because the disease numbers had worsened and the step had been anticipated in the public for a long time. President Sauli Niinistö had said a few months earlier that he thought the characteristics of exceptional circumstances would be met.

Exceptional circumstances however, in addition to the statement, the government did not provide parliament with concrete implementation regulations by which it would have presented the powers required by the situation. There was no immediate need for powers restricting fundamental rights, the decision memorandum stated.

That is why I was amazed when the Prime Minister Sanna Marin . These articles focus communication on the Prime Minister’s Office and clarify the resolution of disputes in situations where the two authorities disagree.

“So we are not making full use of these clauses. If we wanted to make full use of these articles, we would give Parliament an implementing regulation and, if necessary, implementing regulations. But we are already implementing these, where applicable, ”Marin explained at the press conference.

The policy caused a rush of criticism from legal scholars who even considered the premature introduction of powers to be illegal. Marin had to spin her speech that very night and told her on Twitter that she didn’t the provisions of the Standby Act apply in any way before clarifying the conditions for their use. According to him, the matter would be clarified “once again legally”.

Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti­

BTI said the next day that the government would also find out why it had been instructed in that way. In practice, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Justice had provided expert assistance Pekka Timonen, Undersecretary of State in the Prime Minister ‘s Office Timo Lankinen and the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti.

With a request for information the memorandum received does not take a position on how the government was instructed, but sets out the conditions for the introduction of sections 106 and 107 of the Emergency Preparedness Act.

Head of Unit of the Ministry of Justice Timo Makkonen According to a memorandum drawn up by the Commission, those powers of the Standby Act can be exercised only after the implementing regulation has been adopted and Parliament has decided to maintain it in force.

At the same time, it refutes the interpretation that there is no need to adopt a regulation in the case of an administrative reorganization which could also be possible under normal-time legislation.

In this direction, Undersecretary of State Lankinen justified the matter earlier To Ilta-Sanomat. According to him, it had been seen as necessary within the Government that the communication of the Government in particular needed to be better coordinated. Similarly, communication coordination was centralized in the Prime Minister’s Office last spring.

The memorandum from the Ministry of Justice also drew attention to the fact that the implementing regulations should be adopted “quite soon after the exceptional circumstances have been established”. As early as March 5, the Government decided to activate four sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act and submitted proposals to Parliament.