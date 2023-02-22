Legislation | A chaotic cycle of revenge by the parties started in Parliament, which united wolves and immigrants

A dispute over wolf hunting broke out in the Agriculture and Forestry Committee, which led to another walkout in the discussion of the reform on the integration of immigrants.

In Parliament we saw the walkouts of both the government and opposition parties in two different committees on Wednesday. Disagreements about hunting wolves and the integration of immigrants came together in a chaotic way.

The last days are at hand, when changes to the law can still be promoted before the parliamentary election break starting at the beginning of March.

Wednesday’s the argument started in the agriculture and forestry committee, where the amendment of the hunting law was discussed due to a citizen’s initiative related to wolf hunting. The goal was to facilitate wolf population hunting.

The law states that an exemption permit cannot be granted for hunting if it hinders the “maintenance of a favorable conservation level” of the species. Administrative rights have revoked many permits for hunting wolves based on, among other things, this.

Now the purpose was to change the section so that hunting can be allowed if it does not endanger a favorable conservation level achievement.

The Greens had already accepted their defeat and there was a consensus on the article. However, its justifications became controversial within the government. In other government parties, it was believed that the center intended to vote with the opposition.

So you green your table, so to speak. The representatives of the Sdp and the Left Alliance failed to show up to the new meeting organized minutes later, i.e. in practice they staged a walkout.

Sdp’s and due to the absence of the left-wing coalition, the opposition parties had a temporary majority in the agriculture and forestry committee.

According to the working rules of the Parliament, temporary majorities should not promote matters in committees. Chairman of the committee Anne Kalmari (Centre) even published a video on social media in which the deputy general secretary of the parliament Timo Tuovinen states the matter.

Therefore, the center and the opposition parties did not finish the report. Due to schedule pressures, it is possible that the facilitation of wolf hunting will not progress at all.

“Here, decision-making power was deliberately played away. I didn’t like taking responsibility,” says the representative of the coalition in the agriculture and forestry committee Markku Eestilä About the activities of Sdp and the Left Alliance.

Basic Finns and the coalition took revenge on the governing parties later on Wednesday in the administrative committee. The governing parties would have liked to complete a report on the bill aimed at promoting the integration of immigrants.

The representatives of Basic Finns and the coalition marched out, and the chairman of the committee Mari Rantanen (ps) closed the meeting. Both Rantanen and the vice-chairman of the administrative committee Mari-Leena Talvitie (kok) represent opposition parties.

After the walkout, the representatives of the governing parties continued the meeting and elected the Left Alliance as the committee’s temporary chairman. Matt Semin.

However, according to the working rules of the parliament, the committees should not deal with matters under the leadership of the temporary chairman except in exceptional situations. The situation was not yet considered exceptional on Wednesday, so the report was not completed.

Administrative Committee the next meeting is on Thursday. However, the amendment to the Integration Act is not on the agenda of the meeting. According to the opinion of the representatives of the governing parties, committee chairman Rantanen has taken care of it.

The representatives of the governing parties believe that Perusfinomais and the coalition are trying to prevent the passage of the reform by delaying the processing.

Rantanen commented on the matter in few words.

“There is no great drama here, the matter is being processed. In terms of substance, the government’s presentation is incomplete because it is not binding enough for immigrants. It should have such elements that, for example, you have to participate in language study in order to receive social security,” says Rantanen.

Representing Sdp in the committee Eveliina Heinäluoma says he hopes that the reform of the Integration Act will still be put on the agenda on Thursday, either unanimously or through a vote. He has his own assessment of the activities of the opposition parties in the committee.

“Would the elections were coming,” says Heinäluoma.