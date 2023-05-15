Legionnaire of the Grozny “Akhmat” Mohamed Konate admitted to obtaining Russian citizenship

Legionnaire of the club of the Russian Premier League “Akhmat” Mohamed Konate appreciated the possibility of obtaining Russian citizenship. His words lead RIA News.

The football player, who has the citizenship of Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, admitted to obtaining another passport. “Why not,” he said.

Earlier, Konate appreciated life in Grozny. “I would not change anything in Grozny. Everyone there is friendly, they will always help, chicken shish kebab is just like in Africa, the way I like it, ”he said, adding that a different atmosphere reigns in Moscow.

25-year-old Konate is the top scorer of Akhmat in the 2022/2023 season of the Russian Championship. He scored 11 goals and provided assists in 23 matches. The striker signed a contract with the Grozny team in 2021. Previously, he also played for the Russian “Khimki”, “Tambov” and “Ural”.