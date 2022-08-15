Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Legionnaire was crowned the Russian leg of the President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, in its 29th edition, which was held at the Central Moscow Hippodrome sandy track, at the conclusion of the eighth stations of the Precious Cup series.

The prestigious Cup was held within the Moscow Derby Festival, which is considered one of the largest and most important horse races in the Russian Federation, to continue the event’s pioneering journey and impressive successes in the ancient world tracks. The distinguished and wide media interest, which confirms the value and prestige of the event, and the wide welcome echoes it enjoys at each of its approved international stations.

The prestigious Cup series will be held, in light of the interest and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and his great keenness to develop and elevate the Arabian horse globally, as an extension of the vision and approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. To uphold the authentic heritage of the Emirates, in all global tracks, encourage the care and breeding of horses, contribute to increasing production, and enrich the development and development plans for the Arabian horse.

Legionnaire succeeded in outperforming the group of participating horses, with his amazing start in the depth of the straight, at the end of the race, which was held in the first category, with the participation of the elite Arab horses in Russia from the age of four years and above. The daughter of Diligence, owned by the owner Bokhtoyarov Valentin, supervised by coach Yurchenko Vasily, and led by the jockey Kapushev Mizabek, cut the race distance of 2000 meters in a time of 2:18:9 minutes. While the third place was “Tawfik”, descended from “General – Rolly Poli, daughter of Valina des Fabrics”.

The race witnessed and crowned the winners Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador and Extraordinary Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation, Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Arabian Horses, and Saeed Al Muhairi, Director of Specific Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in the presence of the owner, coach, jockey and representatives of the Supreme Racing Authority. Horses in Russia.

In the end, Faisal Al-Rahmani presented the shield of the Precious Cup to Dr. Muhammad Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Jaber, in appreciation of the efforts of the State Embassy in Russia, and its great contribution to achieving the ingredients for success in the Precious Cup race in Moscow every year.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber said: “We are pleased to be at the Moscow Sand Track, which is one of the largest in the world and hosts the President’s Cup for Arabian Horses. It is important for the advancement of the Arabian horse globally and the preservation of the country’s historical heritage.”

He added: “The race witnessed a distinguished presence of the horse-loving fans, and the race received follow-up, attention and highlighting its historical march from the Russian media and social media platforms, which embodies its value and leading position in the countries of the world, which is an important evidence of the prestigious reputation, as it roams the countries of the world. ».

He said: “The UAE and Russia have a strategic partnership and strong ties in several fields, including the sports field, and we look forward to the continuation and expansion of such races, to include other tracks in the Russian Federation, wishing success and success for the concerned team, which oversees the successes of the prestigious Cup series in all tracks of the world.” .

For his part, Faisal Al-Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said: “We are proud of the precious Cup’s continuation of its impressive journey and inspiring successes in all races of the world. countries of the world, stressing that the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, lead us to achieve the highest international ranks and present the distinguished image of the leadership of the precious cup, which is one of the most important classic races in the world.”

He added: “The Russian station achieved a dazzling organizational image by all standards, as we witnessed an exemplary and strong race within the first category, in addition to the ideal public presence, wide media echoes and strong participation, from the best Arab horse stables in Russia and the high diplomatic presence,” praising the organizational efforts of the Supreme Authority for Horse Racing. In Russia and the Moscow Racecourse, and the interest of Arab horse owners and breeders in Russia, and their eagerness to record the great participation.”