Forward of the national team of Burkina Faso and Akhmat Mohamed Konate will receive Russian citizenship

Forward of the national team of Burkina Faso and Grozny “Akhmat” Mohamed Konate will receive a Russian passport. About it “Sport Express” said the general director of the team Ahmed Aidamirov.

“He has a Russian wife, and getting the citizenship of the country in which he lives and plays is his decision. If he turns to us for help, we will definitely help him,” Aidamirov said. He added that the legionnaire had already begun to draw up the necessary documents.

Konate, 25, is Akhmat’s top scorer in the 2022/2023 season. He scored seven goals and provided an assist in 16 games. The striker signed a contract with the Grozny team in 2021. Previously, he also played for Khimki, Tambov and Ural.

On February 24, it became known that the Brazilian football players of Zenit Malcolm and Claudinho changed their citizenship to Russian. Former striker of the Russian national team Ari said that athletes were condemned in Brazil when they learned about their decision.