Saturday, August 26, 2023
Legionellosis: seven dead and 76 infected by deadly bacteria in Poland

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in World
respiratory infection

It is transmitted by air conditioning and hot water.

Authorities are still looking for the source of the contamination.

An epidemic of legionnaires’ disease in Rzeszów, southeastern Poland, killed seven people and others 76 are still contaminated, the Polish health authorities announced this Friday.

“Seven people, including four men and three women, have died,” the head of the Polish health inspectorate, Krzysztof Saczka, told Polsat News television.

Legionellosis is a bacterium that develops in domestic hot water and causes major respiratory problems.

The deceased, between 63 and 95 years old, they suffered from chronic illnesses, particularly cancer and heart disease, Saczka said.

Authorities are still looking for the source of the contamination. The first results of the analyzed samples will be announced next Monday.

Lungs

The authorities of Rzeszów, a city of about 200,000 inhabitants, increased disinfection efforts.

Legionella is a lung infection caused by bacteria. which can be located in the water or in the air conditioning.

Pollution It can also be produced by the respiratory route when the bacteria is inhaled and its incubation period lasts from two to ten days.

This disease takes its name from the first known epidemic, which occurred in 1976 in a Philadelphia hotel (United States), where a conference of the American Legion, the country’s main veterans association, took place.

More than 220 participants fell ill and 34 lost their lives.

EFE

