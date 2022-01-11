David Sassoli, vaccines have nothing to do with his death: he had been ill for some time

The news of David Sassoli’s death came unexpectedly and suddenly, fueling the speculations of the No Vax on the net about the possible correlation between his death and the vaccine: but the president of the European Parliament did not die of complications from the anti-Covid serum and this was confirmed by his own staff.

A post by Paolo Becchi on Twitter wondering if Sassoli died from the effects of the third dose, then talking about sanitary tyranny and people forced to be vaccinated and die. But David Sassoli had been ill for a long time: ten years ago, in fact, he had undergone a bone marrow transplant for myeloma, while recently he himself had talked about the legionella pneumonia that had hit him.

Respect for the death of #DavidSassoli. But did he die after the third dose? Is there no correlation? Don’t you even make the autopsy public? Or don’t you even do it? Force people to get vaccinated and die. You are building a sanitary tyranny that never existed before. – Paolo Becchi (@pbecchi) January 11, 2022

The former journalist and politician was cured but before Christmas he had a relapse and the dysfunction of the immune system was then fatal. In a video dating back to November, it was he himself who told about the pneumonia caused by legionella. And on the day of his death, his staff dedicated a moving post to him on Facebook (you can read it here) in which he explained clearly: “Even when, recently, in the face of his serious health problems, they had spread on the net delusional malevolence on Covid and the like, even at that moment the choice not to reply, not to tighten up the tone, seemed to him the only possible one “.

What is legionella

Legionella is a lung infection caused by the bacterium Legionella pneumophila, also called “legionnaire’s disease“because in 1976 an epidemic had spread among the participants in the American Legion rally at the Bellevue Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia. The source of bacterial contamination in that case was identified in the air conditioning system of the hotel.

The bacterium is in fact present in aquatic environments natural and artificial but it comes acquired by the respiratory route by inhalation, aspiration or microaspiration of aerosols. This is why it is essential to keep the ventilation ducts clean in public but also private buildings.

Legionella, symptoms

After an incubation period that varies from 2 to 10 days, even if on average there are 5 or 6, the legionella occurs with a infectious pneumonia and in severe cases it will also fever, chest pain, dyspnoea, cyanosis, productive cough. Pulmonary abscess, empyema, respiratory failure, shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation, thrombocytopenic purpura and renal failure are the possible complications in the most serious cases.