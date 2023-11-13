Legionella | Such is the dangerous bacteria that torments Silja Serenade

The Silja Serenade, which was intensively chlorinated in Stockholm, will return to its route on November 15.

Helsinki and Stockholm, the Silja Serenade will return to traffic a little later than planned, Tallink Silja informs. The ship will next pick up passengers from Helsinki on Wednesday, November 15.

The cruise ship has been in Stockholm undergoing intensive chlorination, as it was found in the ship’s water system over the weekend concentrations of legionella bacteria exceeding the limit values. They were discovered during regular water quality monitoring.

According to the original plan, the ship was supposed to return to its route on Tuesday, November 14 from Stockholm. According to Tallink Silja, the return to traffic was delayed because the rinsing procedures after power chlorination took more time than expected.

Cruise ship trips were completely canceled for two days on the 12th and 13th. November.

Legionella bacteria causes legionellosis, the symptoms of which are dry cough, fever, headache, muscle pain and shortness of breath.

Specialist doctor Leif Lakoma From the Institute of Health and Welfare said earlier in an interview with HSthat illness and the risk of serious disease are increased by underlying diseases, old age and smoking.

Legionellosis is treated with antibiotics. According to Lakoma, it is treated with slightly different antibiotics than pneumonia caused by most other bacteria. In health care, the suspicion of legionella often arises when ordinary antibiotics do not cure pneumonia.

Lakoman According to However, a problem arises if the concentrations become too high and the bacteria end up in the breathing air.

Legionella bacteria is transmitted as water aerosols by inhalation. It is not spread from person to person or by drinking water.

Aerosolization according to Lakoma, it doesn’t happen so much from standing water, but for example through jacuzzis, shower heads or air conditioners. Legionella can also be obtained from, for example, polluting composted soil. Cases have also been linked to, for example, a sleep apnea device or a garden hose.

Mostly however, the infections are related to the temperature of the water or the low use of the water device.

For example, the health inspector of the city of Oulu Pauliina Lepistö urged to keep the hot water heater at the recommended temperatures to reduce the risk of legionella, even if saving electricity is tempting.

According to Lepistö, cold water should be below 20 degrees and warm water between 55 and 65 degrees, measured from the tap. In domestic water systems built or renovated before 2007, the limit value for hot water has been set at 50 degrees.