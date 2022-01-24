In a doll room in Hotel de Emauspoort, Van Dijk tries to recover. A legionella infection almost killed her a few weeks ago. She still suffers from severe pneumonia. ,,I started hallucinating from the fever and had to spit up. The headache was so terrible, I just couldn’t watch anymore.”

After she had been told a few times by assistants that she had to get sick at home, it really didn’t work anymore. “The doctor was firmly convinced that I had corona.” But that turned out not to be the case. “I don’t remember everything, I was hallucinating that much from the fever,” says Van Dijk. “But suddenly a man was standing at my bedside. He said: you are going to die.” Her memory is still full of holes, but what is certain is that she was taken to hospital by emergency services that Wednesday, just before the turn of the year. “I was told I had severe pneumonia.”