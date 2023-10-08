In an extensive statement in Polish, English and Dutch, Legia Warschau has lashed out hard at AZ. The Polish clubs express their disgust in strong terms after Legia players Radovan Pankov and Josué Pesqueira, among others, were arrested during riots before, during and after Thursday evening’s Conference League match in Alkmaar.

#Legia #Warsaw #lashes #statement #Mixing #truth #lies