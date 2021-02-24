Celebrities began to massively publish photos in leggings of the popular Fashion Nova brand and launched a new trend. The pictures posted on social networks were noticed by the Daily Star.

We are talking about sports leggings, the fabric of which is made in the form of a honeycomb. It is believed that they visually enlarge the buttocks due to special seams on the back and the unusual structure of the material. The leggings are presented on the website of the brand in different colors, their cost is 19 pounds sterling (1971 rubles). The item is sold out at the moment.

According to the material, the item of the Fashion Nova brand has become fashionable among the stars. For example, singer Melissa Vivan Jefferson, known as Lizzo, posed in brown leggings and a gray sweatshirt in the yard. Model Cassidy Coles, in turn, starred in purple leggings and a crop top of the same color. TV star Chloe Ferry also took part in the flash mob.

Earlier, American rapper Cardi B walked the streets in transparent leggings and surprised fans. In a photo posted on the network, the 28-year-old celebrity is captured in full growth in the clothes of the Dior fashion house. She is wearing a cropped gray shirt and caps of the same color with the brand’s monogram, as well as translucent leggings, through the fabric of which the panties were visible.