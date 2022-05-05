OrangeTeam LUG, Italian community officially recognized by LEGOhas created special models of Pokéball made with the iconic bricks, which recreate versions of the capture tools in style Arceus Pokémon Legends. You can see a video above and an image below.

The video is dedicated to the (digitized) montage of a classic PokéBall, while the image shows the Apricorn, the basic PokéBall, arriving at the Mega Ball and the Ultra Ball. In addition, anyone will be able to create the Poké Ball out of LEGO bricks themselves, thanks to the detailed construction manual available on the OrangeTeam LUG website. Assembling the model takes just over an hour, using about 400 bricks. https://orangeteamlug.it/news/istruzioni-free/52-istruzioni-poke-ball-pokemon-in-mattonincini-lego-by-otlug

LEGO-style PokéBall

In the official press release we can read: “Pokémon Legends: Arceus represents a real revolution for the saga and all the individual innovations it presents to players make it a highly innovative gaming experience. Among these, the new capture system certainly stands out. Unlike what happens in the other video games of the series, to try to catch the monsters just point a wild creature and throw a Poké Ball, while exploring the vast open areas of Hisui. This new feature, in addition to the new RPG and action elements , caught the attention of many new aspiring Trainers, and sparked the imagination of OrangeTeam LUG’s skilled builders. ”

“In Pokémon Legends: ArceusAs members of Team Galactic, players will visit the Jubilation Village, an animated settlement that serves as a base of operations. After receiving an assignment or request, they will depart from the village to explore one of the various areas that make up the region of Hisui: at the end of each research expedition, which could lead them to encounter unique creatures such as alpha Pokémon and royal Pokémon, they will return to the base to prepare for the next assignment. During the research excursions, they will also have the opportunity to stop at the base camps, which not only constitute the starting point of the expeditions, but are also very useful for rest, restoring Pokémon health or making tools using the bench for the do-it-yourself. at your place.”

“Also, thanks to the new content introduced with the latest free update, the journey to Hisui continues for fans of all ages, even after completing the region’s first Pokédex and contributing to Team Galaxy’s success. By updating the title, players can in fact access The New Dawn of Hisui, a mission in which they will have to investigate the mysterious massive extras of Pokémon around the region. They will also have the opportunity to challenge powerful opponents such as Legendary Pokémon and Captains, further expanding their experiences in Pokémon battles. ”

