The iconic car models that gained recognition in the middle of the last century are valued among collectors. But real retro cars cannot be found for everyone. Therefore, some carmakers are trying to meet the demand among collectors through small-scale production of historical models. What kind of cars of old designs can you buy directly from the assembly line?

Jaguar

The largest manufacturer of vintage cars is Jaguar. In 2021, the revival of the historic C-Type sports car, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951, was announced. Replicas of the sports car will begin to be collected in the summer, when the 70th anniversary of the race will be celebrated.

True, not the track version of the car will be copied, but its civilian version, that is, the roadster that went on sale in 1953. Engineers at the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works restoration of classic Jaguars and Land Rover SUVs in Coventry, UK scanned old technical documents and converted them into electronic format. New drawings and electronic 3D models of parts were created for manufacturing on modern machines. In total, it is planned to assemble 8 cars, most of which already have customers.

A 6-cylinder 3.4-liter engine with Weber carburetors, which develops 223 hp, will be installed under the hood of the car. The gearbox is mechanical, and there are disc brakes on all wheels. Safety equipment – FIA-approved belts and arches over the driver’s and passenger’s heads. The cars are planned to be handed over to the owners in 2022.

Jaguar has previously produced retro batches of the E-Type Lightweight Coupe, XKSS Spider and 1955 D-Type.

Morgan

The British company Morgan Motor specializes in small-scale production of vintage cars. Now any connoisseur of auto exotic can order the 3-Wheeler roadster, which was designed in 1910 and was mass-produced until 1952.

The motor in the machine is V-shaped air cooling. It is manufactured according to old blueprints, however, the gearbox is from the Mazda MX-5. The roadster accelerates to “hundreds” in 4.5 seconds, and its maximum speed approaches 185 km / h. The price of the car is 35 thousand euros.

There are 8 models in the Morgan lineup, and each repeats cars from the 30s of the 20th century. The flagship of the brand is a 1936 Morgan 4/4 roadster with a 3.7-liter 6-cylinder Ford Cyclone engine.

PGO

The French company PGO in Saint-Cristol-les-Ales, located in the south of France, undertook to produce replicas of the Porsche 356 sports cars, celebrated by the American rock culture of the 60s. Janis Lin Joplin owned such a car. The design of the new car, as before, is based on a space frame, but the suspension and engine are already different. Under the hood is not an air boxer, as before, but a 2.0-liter Peugeot EW10J4 engine with 140 hp. paired with a 5-speed “mechanics”. The power unit and transmission were located behind the backs of the driver and passenger, which made it possible to achieve ideal weight distribution. As a result, the roadster is light and manoeuvrable. Its weight does not exceed 900 kg, which has a positive effect on the dynamics. It accelerated to “hundreds” in 7 seconds, and the maximum speed approached 210 km / h. Such results are unattainable for a genuine Porsche 356.

In 2011, PGO signed a cooperation agreement with BMW and received a 1.6-liter turbocharged unit with 180 hp at its disposal. The car has grown heavier to 1,012 kg and accelerates to “hundreds” in 6 seconds.

Each car is assembled by prior order. About 150 sports cars are produced annually.

Equus Bass 770 and Ford Mustang

American studio Equus makes a car that repeats the appearance of the legendary first generation Ford Mustang. True, the technical stuffing has been significantly improved. The supercar’s suspension uses adaptive magnetic dampers and Brembo 6-piston carbon ceramic brakes.

Equus engineers put a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 engine on the sports car. This is a 6.2-liter “eight” with a capacity of 640 horsepower, combined with an 8-speed automatic. The car accelerates to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds, and the maximum speed exceeds 300 km / h.