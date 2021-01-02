Gigi Buffon is simply unstoppable. With the arrival of 2021, the Juventus goalkeeper broke the umpteenth record of his career: no Italian footballer had stayed in the elite for 27 years in a row. He surpassed Albertosi, who reached 26, and Maldini, Totti and Vierchowod, who added 25. The bianconero, on January 28, will turn 43, but that did not stop him from adding five presences in this course, conceding only two goals and also leaving a clean sheet against Barça at the Camp Nou.

To celebrate, ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ asked 18 goalkeeping legends (Zoff, Schmeichel, Neuer, Preud’homme, Julio Cesar, Campos, Jongbloed, among others), who was the best goalkeeper of all time. And the classification was like this: Buffon first, Yashin second and Zoff in third place. Buffon, throughout his enormous career, evolved with the game, adapting to the new characteristics that goalkeepers are asked of.

A constant and unstoppable growth that caused the accolades of his illustrious colleagues. “Yashin for us is a legend, but Gigi has more class”Malafeev said, while the Italian’s idol N’Kono stated: “Buffon’s life is a story of love and sacrifice. Without those, you don’t get to 27 years of career”. Neuer, for his part, defined him as “an incredibly large man, with a unique character “. Gigi still hasn’t gotten tired, and even if she hasn’t announced it, everything indicates that this will not be his last course, beyond the results that will come. Eternal is the word.