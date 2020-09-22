On Monday, September 21, it became known that a former employee of the CIA and the US National Security Agency (NSA) Edward Snowden agreed to pay over $ 5 million to the US government. He received this money for the sale of memoirs and public speaking in Russia. According to CNN, the US government filed a lawsuit against Snowden, accusing him of violating an agreement on non-disclosure of data obtained during his work in the American intelligence services. Therefore, all proceeds from the sale and publication of the book must belong to the United States.

Recall that in 2013, Snowden transferred a large amount of classified documents to the Wikileaks website. Their publication caused a loud international scandal. The public learned about the illegal methods of work of the American special services, as well as about surveillance and wiretapping, the targets of which were many politicians and statesmen from different countries, including US NATO allies.

The Permanent Record memoir was published without the consent of the American government. Snowden made $ 4.2 million from the book. In addition, he received more than a million dollars for 56 appearances, during which, according to the CIA and NSA, he also provided classified information. Edward, who has been living in Russia for several years after fleeing the United States, received an average of $ 18,000 for each such performance.

Snowden’s attorney Lawrence Lustberg stressed that the agreement reached with the government does not mean immediate access by the US authorities to her client’s money. Edward established a special trust fund to which he transferred the indicated amount. He wants to first appeal against an earlier court verdict on his responsibility for disclosing information. If this attempt is successful, the US government will receive more than $ 5 million.

The court considering this litigation has not yet approved the terms of the deal. By the way, in a situation similar to Snowden, he found himself John Bolton, former national security adviser to US President Donald Trump. Earlier this year, he published a book that the White House claims contains classified information. Their disclosure can harm the national security of the country. Bolton denies this. The consideration of the claim is still pending.

25

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter