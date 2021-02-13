Legendary Soviet and Russian weightlifter Yuri Vlasov died at the age of 86.

President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation Maxim Agapitov said that Vlasov died this morning, reports RIA News…

His death was sudden and unexpected for family members. A year ago, he underwent surgery and underwent recovery, but he was quite vigorous and had not been sick with anything for the past year.

The head of the federation called Yuri Vlasov “the personification of weightlifting and an example of a harmoniously developed person – a great athlete, writer, politician, diplomat.”

Farewell to Vlasov is tentatively scheduled for February 16 in the temple of the Botkin Hospital in Moscow.

Yuri Vlasov is a heavyweight weightlifter, Olympic champion in 1960, four-time world champion and six-time winner at the European Championships. He was the first in the world among weightlifters to lift 202.5 kilograms from the floor over his head.

After completing his sports career, he took up literary activity. In 1996 he took part in the presidential elections in Russia.