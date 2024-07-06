Home page World

From: Romina Kunze, Lennart Schwenck

Press Split

In the medieval town of Rocamadour, an important artifact has disappeared without a trace. A loss that remains a mystery.

Rocamadour – Legend has it that it is indestructible and can cut through even rocks with ease. Now the sword Durandal, which was first mentioned in songs in the 11th century, has disappeared without a trace. For the picturesque medieval town of Rocamadour in southwest France, it is a valuable historical and cultural artifact. It was firmly anchored in a rock face for over a millennium. The local authorities immediately began investigations.

Sword theft surprises: “French Excalibur” was actually quite theft-proof

Paris is currently struggling with a sharp shift to the right, while the southern idyll of the country is being shaken by a culture shock. The rock in which the sword was embedded rises 30 meters into the air and is secured with iron chains. Nevertheless, the artifact can no longer be found, as the Economic Times reported.

The Durandal sword in the rock of Causse de Gramat © Patrick Clenet

It is believed that the sword was stolen, but how the thieves were able to climb the cliff and remove the sword remains a mystery. To get to the bottom of the circumstances of the disappearance, the Rocamadour police have launched a comprehensive investigation.

Durandal is deeply rooted in French folklore and is often referred to as the French equivalent of King Arthur’s Excalibur. According to legend, the sword was originally given to Charlemagne by an angel, who passed it on to his knight Roland. Roland fought bravely for Charlemagne in the 8th century with this supposedly indestructible and extremely sharp sword.

Landmark disappeared – Medieval town in France feels robbed of identity

Before his death at the Battle of Roncevaux Pass, Roland is said to have tried to disable Durandal so that it would not fall into the hands of his enemies. Despite his best efforts, the sword could not be destroyed. Legend has it that he hurled it into the air, where it travelled hundreds of kilometres and finally landed in the cliff face of Rocamadour. Since then, it has been an integral part of local history and a major landmark.

The famous “Song of Roland” already sang about the sword Durendal, which, according to legend, is indestructible. © Imago

The loss of Durandal has deeply affected the inhabitants of Rocamadour. Dominique Lenfant, the mayor of the town, said Adventures in History: “We will miss Durandal. Durandal has been part of Rocamadour for centuries and there is not a tourist guide who does not point it out when he visits us.” He added that the town now feels robbed of its identity and that the fates of Rocamadour and Durandal are closely linked. Other towns in France, on the other hand, have a rather inglorious reputation.

Local historians and culture lovers are also concerned. Durandal is not only a symbol of the city, but also an important element of French literary history. The magical properties of the sword are described in the epic poem “The Song of Roland” from the 11th century, which is considered the oldest surviving major work of French literature. Top holiday destinations for Germans France may not belong to the German-speaking world, but the country could still be attractive to a certain group this summer. The Germany Ticket is valid for a limited period of time well beyond the country’s borders.