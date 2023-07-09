Spanish football player Luis Suarez Miramontes has died at the age of 88, he said on July 9 on his site Italian football club Inter.

The cause of the athlete’s death is not known. There is no information about the date and place of farewell yet.

As noted in the club, the death of a football player caused nostalgia for his game, which inspired generations of both athletes and fans.

Miramontes was considered the greatest footballer born in Spain, and is the only native of this country to be awarded the Golden Ball. His first club was Deportivo, but in 1954, at the age of 19, he moved to Barcelona.

The football player played as a midfielder and was recognized as the best in Europe in 1960. The following year, he moved to Inter Milan, with whom he won two European Cups and the Intercontinental Cup.

In 1964 he won the European title. The Spaniards then beat the USSR national team.

Miramontes ended his career on the field in 1973 and became a coach, including at Inter.