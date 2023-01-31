“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of legendary Motown singer-songwriter Barrett Strong,” the Detroit-based museum said on Twitter.

The American singer was born in Mississippi and grew up in the motoring capital of the United States. In 1959, he released the song “Money”, the first work produced by the “Motown” company, which had a significant impact on several types of music, including soul and blues.

Along with Norman Whitfield, another Motown Records composer, Strong co-wrote a number of hits, including “I Hurd It Through the Grapevine” and “Just My Imagination”.

The specialized Billboard magazine quoted Motown founder Berry Gordy as saying that the songs Strong composed with Norman Whitfield “were revolutionary in terms of tone and embodied the spirit of that era,” adding that “Barrett was a founding member of the ‘Motown’ family, and we will miss him very much.”