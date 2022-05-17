When Adam Curry lands at an airport in Portugal in the 1980s, hundreds of fans storm the host of countdown† The pop program recorded in the Netherlands is broadcast in 23 countries at its peak. The figureheads of the program are themselves welcomed as pop stars, so incredibly popular countdown in those years. In the documentary that presenter and entrepreneur Jan Douwe Kroeske (known for, among other things, 2 Meter Sessions and Jules Unlimited) made over countdown Curry looks back on that madness from America: “Insane and crazy.”