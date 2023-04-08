Throughout the history of football there have been great players who are considered true legends like: Pelé, Maradona, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, among others. Although, there is usually a debate about who is the best, here we will show you who top the list of the most outstanding in history, according to Four Four Two magazine.

Top 5 of the best footballers in history

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

The Portuguese has become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid, having scored 450 goals in 438 games. In addition, he left his mark in the Champions League as the Top Scorer in the History of that competition.

Throughout his career he has exceeded 750 goals and with the Portuguese team he has exceeded 100. Likewise, it has won the only two international trophies in its history, Euro 2016 and the Nations League 2019.

(Be sure to read: The Boyacá Chicó horse and other curious sponsors of the League).

4. Alfredo Di Stefano (Argentina)

Stefano started playing for River and then went on to Millonarios de Bogotá. However, ‘La Saeta Rubia’ would have a controversial signing from Madrid and ended up being the best player in the history of the merengue team.

Even, He went on to win two Ballon d’Ors before retiring at Espanyol and start his coaching career.

3. Pele (Brazil)

By many soccer lovers he is considered the best player of all time. The Brazilian became the only player to win three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. In 1969, he was the first footballer to accumulate 1,000 goals and if only official matches are counted, he had 767 in 842 matches.

(Also read: Young talents who have gone through Independiente Medellín and broke it).

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel established himself as one of the greatest football legends after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine National Team. At the age of 35, he has scored more than 800 goals and has broken all FC Barcelona club records, as he has been the top scorer in the league on 7 occasions and won 6 Golden Boots as the top European scorer.

1. Diego Armando Maradona (Argentina)



For many fans he is considered a soccer god. However, the historical context in which he lived, his sporting career, injuries and sanctions have kept him from reaching the numbers of other footballers.

(You may be interested in: Independiente Santa Fe: the story behind the shield and its colors).

When he was at Argentinos Júniors he stood out among his players, then when he joined Boca Juniors he was confirmed as an idol and at FC Barcelona he suffered various injuries and controversies that did not let him shine.

However, when he arrived at Napoli, he revolutionized Italian football and led the team to double Scudetto champions and UEFA Cup winners. Lastly, with the Argentina scored their two most emblematic goals against England in the quarterfinals and guided them to win their second World Cup.

DIGITAL SCOPE THE TIME

TIME

More news

BetPlay League: some curiosities that perhaps you did not know about the competition

Fan travels to Buga, on his knees, to ask that Deportivo Cali not be relegated

América de Cali: which technicians marked the history of the Cali club?