Legendary pianist and composer Chick Correa has passed away, according to a statement posted Thursday on his Facebook page.

The 79-year-old musician died of cancer.

“Throughout his life and career, Cech enjoyed the freedom and joy he had in inventing something new,” the statement read.

“He was a husband, father, and beloved grandfather, a teacher and friend of many.”

Correa has won 23 Grammy Awards throughout his career, and the National Arts Fund named him Professor of Jazz in 2006.