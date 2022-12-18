The Argentine and French teams tied with three for each team, before the Tango crowned the World Cup with a penalty shootout.

Mbappe became the second player in history to score a hat-trick in the final after Englishman Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 England-Germany final, the only English tournament in history.

Mbappe was also crowned the top scorer in the final matches in history, scoring 4 goals (a goal against Croatia in the 2018 final, and a hat-trick against Argentina 2022).

Mbappe became the youngest player in history to exceed 10 goals in the World Cup by 23 years and 363 days, and also became the first player to score two goals in the World Cup final, since 2002 when Ronaldo scored two goals against Germany in the last championship crowned by the Brazilian Samba.

Mbappe reached 12 goals in two World Cup tournaments, equaling the number of Brazilian legend Pele, and was fifth in the list of the most scored players in the history of the World Cup.

Germany’s Miroslav Klose tops the list of historic World Cup scorers with 16 goals, followed by Brazilian Ronaldo with 15 goals, then Gerd Mueller with 14 goals, fourth with Lionel Messi equal with French Just Fontaine with 13 goals, then fifthly Mbappe and Pele with 12 goals.

Mbappe succeeded in winning the World Cup 2022 top scorer award, with 8 goals.