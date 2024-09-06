Yasunori Mitsudathe legendary composer known for his work in Chrono Triggerhas been confirmed as one of the collaborators for the upcoming DLC. This announcement has generated great excitement among fans of role-playing games and video game music, as Mitsuda has left an indelible mark on the industry with his emotive and immersive compositions. According to the developers, the new downloadable content will feature original music, which promises to further enrich the immersive experience of the game.

The DLC will not only bring new tunes, but also a whole new story for players to explore. It has been revealed that the protagonists of Sea of ​​Stars will live new adventures that will expand the game’s universe and deepen the narrative, maintaining the characteristic style that has captivated the audience since its launch. This narrative addition aims to offer a fresh and exciting experience both for those who have already completed the main story and for new players who join the journey.

The collaboration of Mitsuda has been celebrated by the composer’s fans, who see him as a key player in creating epic and emotional moments within the games. While specific details about the DLC’s plot are still scarce, expectations are high due to the combination of the music and the team behind it. Sea of ​​Starsknown for its attention to detail and faithfulness to the aesthetics of classic JRPGs.

While no exact release date has been set for the DLC, the developers have indicated that it is scheduled to arrive in Spring 2025. Fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy this additional content, but with the promise of a new story and a revamped soundtrack, the wait will certainly be worth it.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Gonintendo

Author’s note: It will be a dream to see this game feature music by Mitsuda, as he was not only in Chrono Trigger, but is also the main composer of the Xenoblade Chronicles series.