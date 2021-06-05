There’s one thing every Halo fan knows for sure, and it’s Marty O’Donnell. Now it seems that the legendary Halo composer plans to retire. In the past, O’Donnell composed all of the iconic tunes that appear throughout the series. His compositions are representative of the history of Halo and listening to them means for fans to relive those 20 years that Halo has been in the video game industry.

O’Donnell finally moved to Destiny, which was also developed by Bungie as the first Halo. It was the same composer who announced via Twitter his thoughts on the possibility of retirement. O’Donnell’s tweets were deleted by the author, but some screenshots are preserved.

Legendary Halo composer plans to retire

In a somewhat sad news, O’Donnell shared a message on social media mentioning that he is thinking of retiring from the video game industry for good. While it’s not pretty to read that the legendary Halo composer is planning to retire, there seems to be a complicated motive behind it. In a subsequent tweet, he said that he would soon be “forced” to shut down his entire YouTube channel. And then, in another tweet, he told fans to “ask Pete Parsons” about what was going on.

Parsons is the CEO of Bungie, so something could be going on with Bungie. While it’s unclear exactly what is going on, there has been a grudge between O’Donnell and Bungie for several years since he was fired in 2014. In case you want to hear a little of the Halo OST composed by O’Donnell this is available on Youtube.