96-year-old gold miner and Vysotsky’s best friend Vadim Tumanov has died

Legendary gold miner and friend of Soviet bard Vladimir Vysotsky Vadim Tumanov has died. He was 96 years old. This was reported by journalist and researcher of Vysotsky’s life Anton Orekh in his Telegram-channel.

“Tumanov was a friend of Vladimir Vysotsky, one of the most important people in Vladimir Semyonovich’s life, who to a great extent determined his worldview,” he wrote.

Orekh noted that Tumanov’s artel “mined more gold than any other enterprise in the Soviet Union.”

Vadim Tumanov was born on September 1, 1927, in the Ukrainian city of Bila Tserkva. In 1948, he was convicted of “espionage, terror, and anti-Soviet agitation,” spent eight years in camps in Kolyma, and attempted to escape eight times. In 1956, Tumanov was released and found not guilty. He later began organizing artels.

