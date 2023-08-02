That’s it folks! You have given me everything and I have given you everything. We did it together,” the legendary goalkeeper wrote on Twitter. In doing so, he shares, on the sounds of Viva la Vida by Coldplayimages of a number of highlights from his impressive career.

Buffon returned to Parma in 2021 after twenty years, with which he already won the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia in 1999. Last year he was under the bar with his childhood sweetheart seventeen times in Serie B, the second in Italy.

Although he retires from goalkeeping, Buffon is not saying goodbye to the football world. It is planned that he will get a position in the coaching staff of the Football Association of Italy.

