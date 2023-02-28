Courteney Cox unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Famestarring in a legendary reunion, since she was accompanied by her companions from the emblematic series, ‘friends‘.

Courteney Bass Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, have shown to be friends beyond the screen, with emotional meetings, this time, for being seen accompanying while the actress, model, television producer and film director, born in Birmingham, Alabama, United States He revealed his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The iconic woman who gave life to the perfectionist chef Monica Geller, a character who stole the hearts of Friends fans, this Monday, February 27, inaugurated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the company of her friends Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who did not hesitate to say some nice words to her at the ceremony.

Likewise, the actress of ‘A wife of lies’, moved by the moment, shared a series of images where she was proud of her co-star and spread the photographs of one of her first hugs, and one of the present, showing that friendship exists off screen.

Cox’s career began in the series ‘Family Ties’, ‘Misfits On Science, ‘The Love Board’, ‘Scream VI’, his career was resoundingly increased when he gave life to a character in the ‘Friends’ series, where at Initiation auditioned for the role of Rachel Green.

The actress known for her portrayal of Monica Geller on the popular American television series, Friends, which first aired on September 22, 1994, aired 236 episodes over 10 seasons, ending on May 6, 2004.

In addition to her friends from the series and from real life, who played Rachael Green and Phoebe Buffay, the honoree’s 58-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, appeared at the ceremony to celebrate her mother’s achievement.