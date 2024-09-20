The Step.- El Paso’s best-known private investigator, Jay J. Armes, passed away at the age of 92, his son, Jay J. Armes III, announced Thursday, September 19 via Facebook.

According to Armes III, his father died “peacefully, surrounded by his family.”

“Several years ago, I spoke to my father about death and how he wanted to be remembered. My father responded, ‘I don’t want a big service, or anyone standing there watching me in my casket. I don’t even want a long obituary. All I want my obituary to say is, ‘I did it my way.’ Despite that sentiment, I feel it’s necessary to say a few words about my father. He was truly an amazing person who lived an equally amazing life. And he certainly did it HIS way,” the Facebook post read.

Armes was not only known for his work in El Paso, but was also in demand to solve cases around the world.

“My father became one of the world’s finest, most recognized and most respected private investigators. He spent his entire life working on seemingly impossible cases around the globe. As if that wasn’t remarkable enough, he was an actor, successful businessman, nightclub owner, bodyguard, security company operator, deputy sheriff, best-selling author, magazine publisher, two-term city councilman, U.S. government security contractor, wildlife trainer, car enthusiast, father and proud grandfather,” Armes III said.

The community associates the “private investigator” with his iconic sign in downtown El Paso, near his imposing office and his mansion in the Lower Valley, where he raised several exotic animals, such as tigers and monkeys.

“While my father will be missed, his impact on others and this world will live on for many years to come. His legacy lives on through me, not only as his son, but as his star pupil. As an international private investigator, trained by the man himself, I am proud to not only share his name, but to continue his life’s work through my own agency. I love you, Dad,” said Armes III.