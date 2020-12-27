The legendary Soviet intelligence officer, former British MI6 agent, George Blake, died this Saturday in Moscow at the age of 98, according to the spokesman for the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Ivanov. “Books have been written about him, films have been made, and in his work as a spy he was highly respected and appreciated … he truly loved our country and admired the exploits of our people during World War II,” Ivanov said. to the RIA-Nóvosti agency.

Blake, whose name in the Soviet intelligence services was Gueorgui Béjter, came from a family of Turkish Jews who emigrated to Holland. There he was born, in Rotterdam, on November 11, 1922. After the start of World War II, he enlisted in the resistance against the Nazis, but, when discovered, fled to London in 1942. In August 1944, Blake He was sent to the Dutch section of MI6 and, four years later and after learning Russian, Blake was transferred to Seoul (Korea) with the mission of gathering information on the Soviet Union, Siberia and the Russian Far East.

With the outbreak of the Korean War, Seoul was occupied by communist troops and he was arrested and sent to a concentration camp. It was during his seclusion, which lasted for three years, that he embraced communism and decided to switch sides. So, through a North Korean officer, Blake sent a note to the Soviet embassy offering collaboration and valuable information about MI6.

After the signing of the Korean armistice, in 1953, he returned to London and continued to work for British intelligence in Berlin. From there he was sending classified information from MI6 to Moscow. But he was betrayed by a Polish agent who worked for the KGB and then went to the CIA. Blake was arrested in 1961 and sentenced to 42 years in prison, one for each of the British agents he unmasked.

But he served only four years in prison before he managed to escape from prison with the help of other inmates. He moved to Berlin and from there he managed to reach Moscow, the city where he has lived for the last 55 years. In the KGB he was promoted to colonel. For his services for the security of the Soviet and Russian state, Blake received several decorations, including the Order of Lenin. His bronze portrait appears on a monument dedicated to Soviet and Russian agents of all time at the SVR’s Moscow headquarters. He wrote two memoir ‘There is no other option’ and ‘Transparent walls’. On November 11, when he turned 98, President Vladimir Putin, also a former KGB agent, sent him a congratulatory message.