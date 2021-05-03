Legendary American billionaire Warren Buffett has chosen his successor as head of Berkshire Hathaway. This was reported by CNBC.

According to 90-year-old Buffett, members of the board of directors agreed that if something happens to the billionaire, then vice president of the company Greg Abel will take his place.

“If, God forbid, something happens to Greg, then the company will be headed by [вице-президент Berkshire Hathaway] Ajit Jain, ”Buffett said. The billionaire explained that the key factor was the age of the candidates – Abel is 59 and Jain is 69.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway made $ 42.5 billion in 2020. At the same time, in September last year, the investor was among the poorest American wealthy. He lost $ 7.3 billion. Among the reasons, analysts cite the fact that Berkshire Hathaway donated $ 2.9 billion to charity last July.