The team of Monterey got to reach 40 points in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023, after winning by a 4-1 win over the cougars on the last date of the contest.
With this victory, the team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich became the overall leader of the competition, as well as being the favorite and the rival to beat for the Mexican soccer league.
With this victory, Monterrey reached 40 points and joined a select group of Mexican soccer that has reached that number of points or more in a short tournament.
The Eagles of America are the first place by having the record of 43 pointsbut with a total of 19 games played, this in the Apertura 2002.
On the other hand, and incredible as it may seem, in the Clausura 2004 the group of Chiapas jaguars got 42 points.
For their part, clubs such as Toluca, Pumas, León and Cruz Azul reached 41 points, this in the Opening 2022, Closing 2004, Closing 2019 and Closing 2021, respectively. It should be noted that the scarlets and the auriazules won the championship, while the emeralds fell in the final.
With these 40 points obtained in this tournament, Monterrey equaled other squads as Blue Cross (Winter 98), Toluca (Summer 2000) and Lion (Guardians 2020).
The last 5 leaders of Liga MX
|
Equipment
|
Tournament
|
Points
|
America
|
Opening 2022
|
38
|
Pachuca
|
Closing 2022
|
38
|
America
|
Opening 2021
|
35
|
Blue Cross
|
Closing 2021
|
41
|
Lion
|
Guardians 2020
|
40
#Legendaries #Monterrey #enters #select #group #history #Liga
Leave a Reply