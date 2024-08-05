The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom continues to look brilliant in this latest trailer from Nintendo that gives you a whistlestop tour of its version of Hyrule.

From Hyrule Castle to Gerudo Desert and Kakariko Village, the upcoming Switch game will let Zelda see all the sights, plus hang out with Gorons, Deku Scrubs and both flavors of Zora.

As well as fast travel points, Zelda will also be able to explore on horseback to hop over small echoes. Just create a carrot “echo” – using your ability to conjur up objects you’ve seen previously – and your trusty steed will come running.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.Watch on YouTube

Other sections of the trailer gave a look at other new powers, such as Bind – the ability to make objects or enemies move as you do. It’s handy for moving boulders, or even monsters, right off of cliffs.

Alternatively, Reverse Bond lets you attach yourself to moving objects, including animals such as flying gulls or wall-climbing spiders, to explore further.

Cooking also appears to be present – of a kind – although here you’ll be making smoothies. Business-oriented Deku Scrubs will let you blend ingredients you’ve collected for helpful boosts – such as giving resistance to elemental effects or recharging hearts.

Ahead of the game’s launch on 26th September, fans have been busy trying to work out where in the series’ timeline Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sits. We’ve also heard rather spoilery word that Zelda won’t be the only playable hero…