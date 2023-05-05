“You know that all the parties that come here, the people of León do the same. And you are in charge of my safety too. And it’s not the first time I’ve told you.”

Nahuel Guzmán’s claim to commissioner Enrique Ramírez, the same person responsible for bringing together the fans of Tigres … pic.twitter.com/JB6WIGP3t5

– Edu Torres (@edutorresr) May 4, 2023