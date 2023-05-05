Last Wednesday the Tigres team was eliminated from the Concachampions at the hands of León by a score of 4-2 overall. This disaster went deep into the feline directive, who will seek to take action on the matter.
Likewise, one of the club’s legends, the ‘Pastor’ Lozanonothing was saved and he attacked the footballers, leaving a ‘little message’ for Nahuel Guzmán and company.
“History will always recognize them for everything they achieved, but what fucking nutcases, whiners and clowns. They are finishing their career”he stated.
And it is that at the moment of the final whistle, the Argentine goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmanran to provoke the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota, who did the right thing by ignoring and not falling for provocations, this despite the repeated shouts of ‘Patón’.
again account Nahuel Guzman he did not accept defeat and began to look for a fight. It should be remembered that something similar happened in the game against Toluca on matchday 13, when he could not handle the booing and chants from the scarlet fans, attacking them and the Mexican team’s botarga.
Minutes after the game, a video was released showing Guzmán still “hot” in the corridors to the dressing room, and where he confronted commissioner Enrique Ramírez, pointing him out as responsible for his safety: “You are responsible for my safety”this for the objects thrown by a sector of fans of the set of emeralds.
For now, Tigres is already preparing for the playoff match against Puebla, which will be played next Sunday at 9:10 p.m.
#Legend #Tigres #sends #strong #message #Nahuel #Guzmán #company #defeat #León
Leave a Reply