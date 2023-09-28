On August 23, the spectacular fall that the legend of Mexican cinema de ficheras suffered Rossi Mendoza. The 80-year-old star fell at her home, which kept her under medical care until after a month she was able to undergo an important surgery. surgery. After her intervention, the artist was interviewed and her shocking and deteriorated state worried to his followers.

A Televisa show broadcast was in charge of visiting Rossi Mendoza after the operation in which a prosthesis was placed to correct the fracture of the femur that he suffered in the fall down the stairs of his house. This interview is where the fans of the famous dancer and actress became concerned when they noticed her deteriorated condition. Comments about it have been read on social networks, but how is Rossy?

Rossy Mendoza, film legend, worries about his shocking condition, how is he?

Fortunately, the surgical intervention was successful and involved the placement of a femur prosthesis in Rossy Mendoza. The actress is in a stage of recovery, although his health remains delicate. Mendoza has received support from her followers and has been grateful for their expressions of affection and concern.

Although it should be noted that Rossy’s deteriorating state of health would be related, in addition to the surgery, to the lupus which he has suffered for almost 50 years. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects various organs and tissues in the body. This health condition has added complexity to his recovery process.

Despite the difficulties he faces, Rossy Mendoza maintains spirit and enthusiasm for his work in show business. It has been learned that the artist has a proposal to act in a Netflix series, which motivates and excites her in her recovery process.

Rossy Mendoza, film legend, worries about shocking condition / Photo: Facebook Mara Patricia Castañeda.

“Thanks to the beautiful public who behave so beautifully with me, they encourage me so much that every day I feel better, yes, yes. The bikinis are already waiting for me,” Rossy Mendoza said laughing in the video broadcast by Mara Patricia Castañeda and Televisa Shows. However, you can see the tremor in her hands and other aspects.

It should be remembered that Rossy Mendoza’s history in Mexican ficheras cinema is widely recognized, and although she is going through a complicated period of health, her legacy and affection from the public continue to be a source of inspiration and vitality for the renowned actress. Her followers hope for her speedy recovery and return to the stage.

Who is the star Rossy Mendoza?

María del Rosario Mendoza, known artistically as Rossi Mendoza, is a film, theater and television actress born on June 6, 1943 in Ixtlán del Río, Nayarit, Mexico. From an early age she discovered that acting was her thing, so she moved to Mexico City to begin her career in lyrical theater.

Legend of Mexican cinema worries about his shocking state after spectacular fall / Photo: Facebook Rossy Mendoza.

Throughout his professional life, Rossy Mendoza worked with film stars such as Germán Valdés “Tin Tán”, Gaspar Henaine “Capulina”, Mauricio Garcés, Los Hermanos Carrión, Juan Gabriel, Jesús Martínez “Palillo”, Yolanda Montes “Tongolele” , among others. He also alternated with singers such as the famous Cuban Celia Cruz, Enrique Guzmán, Mike Laure, Sonia López and Dámaso Pérez Prado.

Among the artist’s projects are “El Tenorio Cómico,” “Bellas de noche,” “California Dancing Club,” “Santo contra los kidnappers,” “Capulina contra los vampires,” and on television “What women are silent about.” ,”Sabadito Alegre”, and more.

