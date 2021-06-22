The year is 1999 and the console is the first PlayStation. Legend of Mana it was released in Japan and a year later in North America, never seeing an official European version. This HD Remaster it is therefore not only the obvious nostalgia operation with which many development houses seek an easy income, but it is also and above all a way to give it the space it deserves within the market and allow it to play to an even wider audience. Let’s dive into the review and find out how this operation went!

Title: Legend of Mana

Platform: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Version analyzed: PlayStation 4 (EU)



Kind: JRPG

Players: 1-2

Publisher: SQUARE ENIX

Developer: SQUARE ENIX

Tongue: English (texts)

Exit date: June 24, 2021

Availability: digital delivery

DLC: nobody

Note: this is the remastered version of the 1999 title of the same name that never arrived in Europe We reviewed Legend of Mana with a PlayStation 4 code given to us free of charge by SQUARE ENIX via Koch Media.

A vibrant world of mana

The world of Fa’Diel is in danger. With the decline ofMana tree and its fragmentation into artifacts, the very lifeblood of the world is waning more and more. The player’s task will be to collect as much Mana as possible to restore the world to its former glory.

The beginning of the game is as simple as it is apparently trivial, but it is not in its resolution. The world of Legend of Mana it is in fact decided by the player himself. Once we have chosen the point on the map from which to start the adventure, we can immediately experiment with the system “Land Mark”, Through which we get into possession of artifacts, access the map and place the places we want to visit, deciding the geography of the world and the order in which we want to proceed.

The non-linearity of this particular system is also reflected in the quests: Legend of Mana it doesn’t have a real main storyline, but it does have a series of missions (of which at least three are considered the most substantial and important) that you can follow up to one of the endings in which you can successfully save the world from its inevitable decline. The side quests also allow you to acquire upgrades, money and even artifacts to explore new areas.

The exploration proposed by the title will not be the maximum of originality by the standards of 2021, but it is good to remember the year this game was released and also the fact that this system still defends itself very well today. The only critical issues found are, on balance, a slight dispersiveness in the advanced stages of the game, in which our map could have grown to such an extent as to make navigation and decisions to be made rather complex, not always in an intuitive or positive way. .

The quests are many, varied and will allow us to recruit, alongside the protagonist, an impressive number of supporting actors whose stories will continue to intertwine with ours even after their exit from the group and after the success of the mission connected to them, giving life then to other stages of their quests as well. Certainly this is one of the most interesting, experimental and atypical aspects of the work, especially if you look at it from an overall perspective of the remakes proposed so far of the Mana series. Also not to be underestimated the possibility that each player therefore experiences his own personal adventure in the world of Legend of Mana and seeing and doing things that others have no idea about, and vice versa.

22 years later

It is useless to deny it: Legend of Mana it really is an exquisite title to behold. The backdrops and sprites of every single thing on the screen are of maniacal care. Already only the first city, Dominates, is an explorable hub in its entirety and full of details and places, treasures and characters to discover. From a purely artistic point of view, the game will still be inspired, colorful and vibrant, thanks also to the excellent work of rearrangement of the soundtrack (of which, however, the original version is still available, for those who want it).



To all this is added a great variety of places, so as to never make our journey monotonous in search of artifacts and people looking for help. Caves, plateaus, forests, cities, abandoned places and so on and so forth: Legend of Mana will satisfy even the most demanding players when it comes to art design and variety.

So if on the one hand the graphic modernization work is a success, the most obvious criticisms that could be raised towards the game are in its combat system and in the controls in general. The first is unchanged from the original, no random fights but enemies that are in certain areas, who attack us and from which we have to defend ourselves by fighting as happens, for example, in a game of the series Tales of.

The fights are not very interesting, nor do they require who knows what tactics or skills to complete. The AI, both of the characters and of the various pets that can be recruited, behaves in a rather standard way, without peaks of genius (but without even allowing itself to be destroyed by enemies, fortunately). In short: you run towards an enemy, attack with a combo, occasionally run away or jump, parry blows and sometimes use special attacks to reduce enemies to a minimum. It also doesn’t help that problems with hit boxes are frequent, where you will need to reposition yourself to be able to hit some opponents.

At the same time, a certain inaccuracy of the commands in the exploratory phases should also be highlighted, the biggest mole of which emerges especially in smaller places or in cities, where even slightly tilting an analog makes our “slide” very quickly. character. However, it must be specified that none of these defects is something bad or bad, but that they result in the case of uninteresting fights and, in the case of the controls, slips that could have been avoided.

An enchanted world

The non-linearity of the exploration mentioned at the beginning has repercussions on what could be considered perhaps the most successful aspect of the game: its fairytale atmosphere. Legend of Mana is a title that relies heavily on its fairy and colorful setting. The way in which this ties in with the “Land Mark” system is, as it is easy to guess, a continuous discovery and surprise. An example of how a developer (especially if we remember that we are talking about 1999) gives full control of the approach to his work, which makes Legend of Mana a role-playing game even more than his other peers and even more recent titles.

Let’s imagine the game as a house and its inhabitant as the developer. He goes out, locks and then hands those same keys to us: we are free to enter from wherever we want and to discover what is inside the house, we can imagine, dream or hypothesize, but what we will find and the order in which we will find it will be different.

This is Legend of Mana, which, provided you want to experiment and immerse yourself in this unusual method of exploration, gives great satisfaction e knows how to bring our minds back to happier moments of our life, when it was easier to dive into a fairytale and dreamlike atmosphere, imagine fantastic creatures and experience heroic adventures. All supported by the music of Yoko Shimomura, ranging from epic to calm with great ease. It will not be the best title in the series, nor a masterpiece, but it is certainly the most unique and experimental one.

Who do we recommend Legend of Mana to?

Legend of Mana it is a mandatory purchase for those who know the series but have never played this chapter. All this thanks to the excellent remaster work that has been done, especially from the graphic point of view. On the other hand, the game adds almost nothing to what was already seen in 1999 and therefore it may not be such a mandatory purchase for those who know it well or have played it not too long ago. What is certain is that while the gameplay feels a bit ‘the weight of the years, the story and the atmosphere are still irresistible, whether you are a longtime fan or not.

Artistically inspired

Non-linear exploration

Fairytale atmosphere but never childish

Lots of quests, characters and things to do Some too many inaccuracies in the movements

The gameplay hasn’t aged very well

Sometimes it can be a bit distracting